Knecht (rest) won't play in Wednesday's Summer League game against Atlanta, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Knecht isn't dealing with an injury, rather the Lakers are giving him some rest due to the volume of practices and games over the last two weeks. Participants in the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League, the Lakers played five games in nine days, each of which Knecht was active for. Knecht's next chance to play will come against the Cavs on Thursday.