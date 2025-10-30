Knecht registered 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 116-115 win over the Timberwolves.

Knecht's role should continue to expand, given the state of the Lakers' roster. If the persistent trade rumors surrounding Knecht had any truth to them, the organization is likely relieved that they didn't pull the trigger. The team is snake-bit with injures, and support players like Knecht will be essential in keeping the team above water for the next few weeks.