Knecht finished with 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 25 minutes during Monday's 122-108 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Knecht didn't play at all on Opening Night, but his minutes have been trending up for three straight games due to injuries. He's shooting 37.5 percent from the field overall, but he did have some nice moments in Monday's loss. If the Lakers get some reinforcements back for Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Knecht could again be facing an uphill battle for playing time.