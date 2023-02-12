Russell ended with 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and six assists over 35 minutes during Saturday's 109-103 win over the Warriors.

Russell is wearing blue and gold once again after a route that took him to the Nets, Warriors and Timberwolves over a five-year span. It was evident that Russell and Anthony Davis established a quick synergy with each other, and they worked effective pick-and-rolls with very little practice. With Russell Westbrook out of favor and traded away, the door is wide open for Russell to take control as the floor general alongside Dennis Schroder, but LeBron James' (ankle) return will give us a clearer idea of Russell's overall effectiveness.