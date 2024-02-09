Russell (knee) won't play in Thursday's game against Denver, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNetreports.

Russell was a late addition to the injury report after undergoing an undisclosed treatment that held him out of Wednesday's practice. The Lakers have since labeled his injury as left knee soreness, offering hope that he'll be able to avoid a long-term absence. That said, It's unclear if Russell will be able to play in Friday's game against the Pelicans. Max Christie will draw the start in Russell's place Thursday.