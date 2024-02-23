Russell logged 18 points (6-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Thursday's 128-110 loss to the Warriors.

Russell had an average shooting night but was able to provide fantasy support with nine assists. Russell collected a season-high 17 assists before the break against Utah, and although the guard has notched double-digit assists six times this season, he depends on shot volume to be truly successful. LeBron James (ankle) has been the primary dime-dropper this season, so fantasy managers should expect a fantasy-point uptick assist-wise when James is absent.