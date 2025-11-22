Ayton did not participate in Saturday's practice due to an illness, but he will travel with the Lakers ahead of Sunday's game against the Jazz, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Ayton can be considered questionable for Sunday's contest, and his status will become more clear when he goes through morning shootarounds and pregame warmups. Ayton's absence would likely lead to Jaxson Hayes entering the Lakers' starting five, and Maxi Kleber would be in line for minutes off the bench. Over his last eight games, Ayton has averaged 17.8 points on 75.3 percent shooting, 9.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals over 29.6 minutes per game, and he has registered a double-double in three consecutive outings.