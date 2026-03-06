site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Dealing with knee soreness
Ayton left Thursday's game against Denver due to left knee soreness, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.
It appears that Ayton was able to avoid a serious injury. He'll presumably be re-evaluated Friday to determine his status for the second half of a back-to-back Friday against the Pacers.
