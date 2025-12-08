Ayton ended Sunday's 112-108 win over Philadelphia with 14 points (7-7 FG), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes.

Ayton went perfect from the field for the first time this season and has been on a tear offensively. In his last six games, Ayton averages 14.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks across 30.3 minutes, shooting a staggering 73.6 percent from the field and 90.9 percent from the charity stripe.