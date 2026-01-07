Ayton finished Tuesday's 111-103 victory over the Pelicans with 18 points (9-16 FG), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes.

Ayton has been a hit-or-miss fantasy asset lately, and it's been widely reported that he wants to be more involved in the offense. If Tuesday was any indication, coach JJ Redick is doing exactly that -- Ayton had 16 shot attempts in the win.