Ayton supplied 28 points (12-14 FG, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 142-111 win over the Wizards.

Ayton was effective on both ends of the floor in this one, stuffing the stat sheet in the blowout victory. After averaging just 6.6 points per game in his previous five outings, the big man finished one point shy of tying his season high, reaching the 20-point mark for the second time this month. He also led all players in rebounds, securing his 17th double-double of the season. Additionally, Ayton swatted a game-high three shots and has now recorded at least one block in six straight games.