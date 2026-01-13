Ayton logged 13 points (4-7 FG, 5-8 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 27 minutes during Monday's 124-112 loss to the Kings.

Although Los Angeles was unable to win, Ayton bounced back from his quiet performance Friday against Milwaukee. Ayton's production has been rather inconsistent recently, and he is averaging 10.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks across 28.5 minutes through six games in January.