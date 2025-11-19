Ayton finished Tuesday's 140-126 win over the Jazz with 20 points (10-13 FG, 0-2 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 30 minutes.

Ayton has now put up 20 points in three straight contests, and benefited from the return of LeBron James (sciatica) with easy baskets. Ayton is averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks across 30.4 minutes this season.