Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Iffy for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ayton (back) is questionable for Monday's game against Portland, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.
After sitting out Sunday's game against the Heat in what was the first leg of a back-to-back set, Ayton's availability is still a question mark. If he's able to get the green light Monday, he's likely to see a spike in usage with Luka Doncic (rest) and Austin Reaves (groin) both sidelined.
