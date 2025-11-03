Ayton (back) is questionable for Monday's game against Portland, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

After sitting out Sunday's game against the Heat in what was the first leg of a back-to-back set, Ayton's availability is still a question mark. If he's able to get the green light Monday, he's likely to see a spike in usage with Luka Doncic (rest) and Austin Reaves (groin) both sidelined.