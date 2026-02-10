Ayton is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against San Antonio due to right knee soreness, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ayton started and played 29 minutes in the opening leg of the Lakers' back-to-back set Monday. He's at risk of missing the closing end of the two-game set due to a lingering knee injury. If he doesn't play Tuesday, Jaxson Hayes, Maxi Kleber and Drew Timme would see an increase in playing time.