Lakers' Deandre Ayton: No-go for Thursday
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ayton has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Jazz due to left elbow soreness, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.
Ayton's absence should mean more opportunities for Jaxson Hayes and Jarred Vanderbilt. Ayton's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Clippers.
