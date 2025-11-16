Ayton finished Saturday's 119-95 win over the Bucks with 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one block and two steals over 28 minutes.

Ayton needed a few games to get into the flow of the Lakers' offense, but his results in recent games have been excellent. The veteran big man has been making his presence felt on the defensive side of the ball but is also putting up solid numbers on offense as a secondary weapon behind the Luka Doncic - Austin Reaves duo. Ayton has four double-doubles in seven appearances in November, averaging 17.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game in that span.