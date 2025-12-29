Ayton finished Sunday's 125-101 win over the Kings with 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 30 minutes.

Ayton found his way to his 12th double-double in the season after posting only two rebounds against Houston earlier in the week. Coach JJ Redick didn't name names, but he had some harsh words for his team after the loss to Houston. Ayton might have been one of his targets, as the big man often shows a lack of hustle despite grabbing his share of rebounds.