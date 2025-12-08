Ayton supplied 14 points (7-7 FG), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 win over the 76ers.

Ayton went perfect from the field and cruised to a double-double with a strong showing on the boards. This marks his first double-double of the month and his ninth through 21 appearances this season. He's averaging 12.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks through four December matchups.