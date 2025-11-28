Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Probable to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ayton (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Ayton has missed the Lakers' last two games due to a right knee contusion. It appears the eighth-year center is on track to play Friday, and Ayton's return would likely send Jaxson Hayes back to the bench. Across nine games in November, Ayton has averaged 16.0 points on 74.7 percent shooting, 8.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.9 steals over 27.8 minutes per game.
