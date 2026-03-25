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Ayton (back) is questionable for Wednesday against Indiana.

Ayton was a very late addition to the injury report, though his injury is being described as soreness which sounds minor. Given the opponent, the Lakers may be contemplating a maintenance day here. If Ayton is held out, Jaxson Hayes and Jarred Vanderbilt would likely be more involved for the Lakers.

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