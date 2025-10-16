Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Resting Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ayton (rest) won't play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Mavericks, NBA reporter Jovan Buha reports.
Ayton will rest Thursday, joining several other Lakers regulars on the sidelines for the team's penultimate preseason game. The big man is coming off a strong showing Tuesday, when he posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist across 26 minutes. The Arizona product will have one final opportunity to see preseason action Friday against the Kings.
