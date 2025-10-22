Ayton posted 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 FT), six rebounds and one block over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 loss to the Warriors.

Despite playing 34 minutes, Ayton failed to offer anything of note, a worrying sign given his history. While all the signs pointed to him being primed and ready to go, this performance won't do him any favors. With that said, it is just one game, so there is still ample time for him to turn things around, starting when the Lakers play the Timberwolves on Friday.