Howard amassed four points (1-2 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 22 minutes during Thursday's 138-110 loss to the Spurs.

Howard missed the Lakers' previous four contests while in COVID-19 protocols, and he was immediately inserted into the starting lineup upon his return. The veteran center did well enough with nine boards and two blocks, though he was nearly invisible offensively, taking just two shots and scoring four points. Howard could continue to start with Anthony Davis (knee) out until at least mid-January, but he no longer appears eager to score, so his fantasy value is almost completely limited to being a rebound specialist who will swat an occasional shot or two.