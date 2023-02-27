Vanderbilt notched 15 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist and four steals in 27 minutes during Sunday's 111-108 victory over the Mavericks.

Vanderbilt had a quiet first half with five points on 1-of-2 shooting to go along with five rebounds. The power forward was a force to be reckoned with in the third quarter, however, grabbing eight boards and three steals while knocking down all four of his field goal attempts for another eight points. He finished the night with a game and season-high 17 rebounds and also led the contest with four steals. It was Vanderbilt's eighth double-double of the season, with his previous one coming back on Jan. 7 against the Bulls.