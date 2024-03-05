Vanderbilt (foot) was spotted on the sidelines without a walking boot Monday, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Lakers have yet to issue an update on Vanderbilt's status, but it appears he's trending in the right direction. Head coach Darvin Ham stated before Monday's contest that the next update on the Kentucky product's status would likely come sometime next week, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
