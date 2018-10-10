Hart (hamstring) is a game-time decision for Wednesday's preseason game against the Warriors, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Hart was originally listed as questionable, and Wednesday's morning shootaround didn't cause him to lean in either direction. If he's out, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Lance Stephenson and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk could see extra run.

