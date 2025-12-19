James registered 28 points (8-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 12-13 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Thursday's 143-135 win over the Jazz.

Although James tweaked his knee and was also knocked in the jaw during the second quarter, he kept playing and finished with his third double-double of the season. Since his 14-game absence to begin the season, James has taken a seat during back-to-back sets and has only logged 10 games of action, but the Lakers have no back-to-back scenarios until 2026. James should continue his regular contributions for the remainder of the year.