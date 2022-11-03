Walker posted 28 points (9-17, 5-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 120-117 win over the Pelicans.

Walker had his best game as a Laker, posting a season-high 28 points and five three-pointers made. Walker had struggled from three coming into the game, shooting just 21.9 percent. The former Spur is averaging 32.7 minutes per game and should continue to score at a high volume, even if the efficiency isn't always as good as Wednesday.