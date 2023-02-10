Beasley will not play Thursday against Milwaukee but has a real possibility of playing Saturday, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Beasley was shipped to Los Angeles Wednesday along with D'Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt, all of whom will be unavailable for Thursday's tilt. After the Lakers' traded Patrick Beverley to Orlando, Beasley appears to be the frontrunner to start at the two slot and could make his first appearance in purple and gold Saturday against the Warriors.