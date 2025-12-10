Smart (back) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

Smart will snap a six-game absence due to a back injury. With the veteran guard back in action, Gabe Vincent, Adou Thiero and Jake LaRavia are candidates for a dip in playing time. Smart has averaged 9.3 points, 2.9 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 26.8 minutes per contest over 14 regular-season games thus far.