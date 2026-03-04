Smart recorded 10 points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, four steals and three blocks in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 110-101 victory over New Orleans.

Smart has excelled on the defensive end of the court in his last two games, racking up nine steals and three blocks in back-to-back wins. He also dished out seven dimes Tuesday, which is his best showing in the assist category since Jan. 2 against Memphis. Smart continues to have trouble contributing offensively, but he's at least producing at a high level on the opposite end.