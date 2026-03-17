Smart registered 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt) and one assist across 36 minutes during Monday's 100-92 victory over the Rockets.

Although Smart produced a mediocre line, he converted beyond the arc during some key moments where momentum was beginning to turn Houston's way. Smart's production is muted because the top three scoring options on the squad are locked up. If it doesn't improve, his 57-game average of 9.6 points would mark only the second time in his career that he's failed to average 10 or more points.