Ryan chipped in 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 18 minutes during Wednesday's 120-117 overtime victory over New Orleans.

Ryan hit the biggest shot of the night for Los Angeles, draining a triple as the clock expired in regulation to send the game into overtime. That was one of three three-pointers the rookie converted across just 18 minutes in the victory. The Lakers have struggled mightily from beyond the arc this season, so they may want to give Ryan a deeper look -- he's gone 9-for-20 (45 percent) from three-point range though five contests.