Kleber (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Trevor Lane of LakersNation.com reports.

Kleber is working through a back injury that will sideline him for Thursday's game, though he could be available for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back set against the Pacers on Friday. He's averaging 11.0 minutes off the bench this season, and that playing time will likely be absorbed by Jaxson Hayes and Jarred Vanderbilt.

