Lakers' Maxi Kleber: Questionable for Thursday
Kleber (back) is questionable for Thursday's game in Denver.
Kleber isn't a consistent part of the rotation for the Lakers, so his status for Thursday's game won't impact fantasy leagues. Kleber is averaging 2.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per game on the season.
