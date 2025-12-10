Kleber (back) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's NBA Cup quarterfinal against the Spurs, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

Kleber is working through a lumbar muscle strain, though it's unclear when he sustained the injury given that he's been a healthy DNP in two of the Lakers' last three games. He has seen some playing time off the bench since mid-November, so his absence could lead to more rotational minutes for the likes of Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaxson Hayes.