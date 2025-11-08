site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Lakers' Maxi Kleber: Upgraded to available
Kleber (oblique) has been upgraded to available and will play Saturday against the Hawks.
Kleber is set to make his regular-season debut in this matchup. He'll add depth to the frontcourt, but he shouldn't carry significant fantasy upside in most formats.
