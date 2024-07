Brown registered nine points (3-6 FG, 3-6 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 14 minutes during Thursday's 93-89 Summer League win over the Cavaliers.

Brown missed the first half of the Lakers' back-to-back due to an illness but returned to action a day later. The 24-year-old center appeared in 22 games (five starts) for Portland last year but doesn't have a regular-season deal for 2024-25.