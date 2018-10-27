Rondo will come off the bench behind Lonzo Ball moving forward, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

Rondo is eligible to return from his three-game suspension Saturday, and he'll shift to a bench role after opening the season as the starter. Regardless of the suspension, it was expected that Rondo would eventually cede the starting job to Ball, who's played well over the last three contests. Rondo can still be a decent source of assists, but his fantasy ceiling is now a bit lower than it was to begin the year.