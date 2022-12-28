Westbrook had 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and 13 assists over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 129-110 win over the Magic.

Westbrook led the Los Angeles bench with a triple-double performance while leading the team in both rebounds and assists. Westbrook has recorded a triple-double in two of his last five games, having done so four times this season and three times off the bench.