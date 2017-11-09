Magic's Aaron Gordon: Hits four threes Wednesday
Gordon finished with 21 points (8-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 112-99 win over the Knicks.
Gordon caught fire from three Wednesday, coming up just one three shy of matching his season high. While it's doubtful he'll continue to shoot over 50 percent from deep on the season, he hasn't shown any sign of slowing down yet, putting him on pace for a career year.
