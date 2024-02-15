Houstan ended with six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt) in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 118-100 victory over the Knicks.

Houstan was inserted into the starting lineup Wednesday with Markelle Fultz (rest), Jalen Suggs (groin) and Gary Harris (calf) all sidelined. Houstan's 25 minutes played were his most since Jan. 22 against the Cavaliers, but that didn't translate into more opportunities on the offensive end of the floor, though he was efficient with his shots. He figures to return to his bench role following the All-Star break.