Anthony scored 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with one rebound, two assists and two steals across 20 minutes in Thursday's preseason loss to the Hornets.

Anthony has showed the ability to pile up points in spurts across his last two preseason games. He's shot especially well from from deep, making five of his eight attempts from three-point range. Though Markelle Fultz is locked into starter's minutes at point guard, Anthony should continue to provide scoring punch off the bench during the regular season.