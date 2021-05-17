Anthony finished with 37 points (10-25 FG, 3-9 3Pt. 14-14 FT). eight rebounds, two assists and a steal across 38 minutes in Sunday's 128-117 loss to the Sixers.

An early-season injury from Markelle Fultz propelled Anthony into the starting job at point guard and seemed poised for a ROY run, but the injury bug bit him as well. His performance in the season finale is an excellent example of the UNC product's enormous upside, and Fultz's propensity for injury certainly makes an argument for him to retain the starting nod next season.