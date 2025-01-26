Anthony provided seven points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and three rebounds over 19 minutes during Saturday's 121-113 victory over the Pistons.

Anthony returned from a two-game absence as a result of an illness, coming off the bench following the return of Jalen Suggs. While this was by no means an electrifying performance, it should be noted that Suggs was forced from the game during the fourth quarter as a result of a knee injury. Should Suggs be forced to the sideline once again, Anthony would seemingly slip straight back into the starting lineup.