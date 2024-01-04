Anthony (right quad contusion) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against Sacramento.
Anthony was a late addition to the Magic injury report Wednesday, and he appears to have picked up a bruised quad during Tuesday's loss to Golden State. If he ends up being unable to play, Gary Harris could see more minutes, while Anthony Black and Franz Wagner could see more ball-handling duties.
