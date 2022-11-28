Anthony (oblique) will not play in Monday's game against the Nets, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Anthony has been out since late October due to a right oblique injury, but has expressed optimism a return to the court is soon to come. Joining Anthony on the sideline Monday are Markelle Fultz (toe), Jalen Suggs (ankle) and Terrence Ross (illness) which leaves R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, and Gary Harris to handle most of the backcourt minutes. Anthony's next chance to take the floor will come Wednesday against Atlanta.