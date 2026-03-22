Magic's Desmond Bane: Steady campaign continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bane racked up 12 points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 105-104 loss to the Lakers.
Bane continues to deliver consistent production on a game-to-game basis, having not missed one of Orlando's 70 contests in 2025-26. The star swingman has averaged 21.8 points, 4.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 34.2 minutes per tilt in his last nine games, shooting 50.4 percent from the floor.
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