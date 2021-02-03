Mason has agreed to a two-way deal with Orlando on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Mason will join his fourth team in three seasons, as the guard was without a home since being waived by the 76ers in December. The Magic are currently dealing with injuries at the guard position, thus possibly giving Mason an early opportunity to excel with his new squad. A second-round selection in 2017, Mason averaged 6.9 points and 3.2 assists in nine games with Milwaukee during the 2019-20 campaign.